PS5 Update Released With 1440p Resolution

Sony announced a new software update for the Playstation 5 on Wednesday with a string of features available globally. After launching beta tests in July in select countries, the company rolled out 1440p support, enhanced audio settings, game lists and more options for the social experience when gaming.

If your monitor or TV is compatible with PS5 games that have 1440p resolution, you can adjust your screen settings for better image quality. The 1440p video output allows for crisper graphics and a boost in anti-aliasing, which creates smoother edges in images.

Users can also generate up to 15 game lists from the Game Library by clicking the Your Collection tab. You can add up to 100 titles to each list, and according to Sony, you can choose streaming, disc or digital games.

For all the social gamers out there, the PS5 now makes it easier to join a party with friends. With the Request Share Screen feature, you can send a direct request to any player to let you watch the game. Navigate to voice chat, click the person's name and send a request. Additionally, if you join a party for a game that you're able to play too, you'll receive a notification on the screen, and you can jump into the game by clicking within the popup notification.

New PS5 system software features are rolling out globally today:



➡️ 1440p HDMI video output

➡️ Gamelists

➡️ New PS5 UX enhancements and social features



Get the full scoop at PS Blog: https://t.co/So3YORZuX4 pic.twitter.com/kB2N4KbpDY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2022

Other new features include improvements to profiles and the ability to compare stereo and 3D audio settings on one screen before selecting your preference. You can also send voice messages and stickers from Game Base.

Sony has plans to roll out more upgrades this month for the PS5 app, including the screen share request feature and the option to launch Remote Play from iOS and Android devices.