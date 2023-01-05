PS5 Shortage Is Coming to an End, PlayStation CEO Says

PlayStation 5 consoles have been hard to find since their launch in 2020, but it appears more will be available to purchase in the near future.

"Everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally starting from this point forward," PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan said during Sony's CES press conference Wednesday.

However, retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop are still sold out of consoles as of Thursday.

Ryan also said that more than 30 million PS5s have been sold since the console's launch.

Wednesday's show put an emphasis on two new pieces of hardware for the PlayStation lineup: the PSVR2 and a new accessibility controller.