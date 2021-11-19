PS5 restock updates: Are early access subscriptions actually worth it?

Walmart has announced it will have both digital edition and standard edition consoles on Monday starting at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT), but only for paid Walmart Plus subscribers. The free trial appears to not be enough to get a console anymore.

Getting in on a PS5 restock can be messy, especially if you have been through a couple and still not been able to get your hands on one. Over the last year, the biggest retailers have made a lot of changes to the checkout process in an effort to both offer peace of mind and keep bots from buying all of the consoles and selling them for more somewhere else. The most recent change we've seen in the PS5 restock game has been paid access, meaning you buy a subscription and one of the perks is you get in on the next PS5 restock either earlier than anyone else or exclusively for your club.

After a few weeks of this new system rolling out across GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart and even Amazon in some cases, the one thing we can say for sure is there are still no guarantees you will get a console through these systems. The queue fills up fast for all of them, and consoles remain in stock for minutes in many cases. Every time a PS5 restock happens, social media fills with people who experience glitches in the process ending in the consoles being gone entirely and those people needing to try again next time.

It's unreasonable to sign up for and pay for every service, but that's where we can help. We're constantly tracking the best way for you to get your hands on a PS5, and there are plenty of things you can do to increase your odds before the buy button lights up. Check it out below.

Why is the PS5 so tough to find? There are three big reasons why you're still struggling to get a PS5. The first is the most obvious: The system is really popular. Sony says the PS5 is its best-selling console and has already sold 10 million units since launch. The second reason is the current chip shortage impacting most of the world's electronics. Sony did say it has secured enough chips to meet its goal of 14.8 million consoles for the fiscal year. As for the last reason, it comes down to bots. Resellers are using software to purchase a massive number of PS5s at once, leaving only a few for actual humans to buy. Retailers added various bot protections during PS5 restocks, but these restrictions only hamper resellers so much.

Where has the PS5 been available lately? Stock refreshes were thin on the ground earlier this month, though they've accelerated recently. Here's a look at the recent PS5 restock history: Verizon: Nov. 17

Walmart: Oct. 28, Nov. 1, 2, 4, 8

PlayStation Direct: Oct. 20, 21, 22, Nov. 9, 11, 17, 18

GameStop: Oct. 22, 26, 29



Amazon: Oct. 26

Target: Oct. 20, 27, Nov. 19

Best Buy: Nov. 8, 11, 15

Antonline: Oct. 28

Which Early Access service is worth it? Lots of companies now limit access to a PS5 to a subscription, but each one is a little different. Here's the full breakdown of how each one works. Amazon Prime: This one is pretty straightforward. In many cases the only way to buy a PS5 from Amazon is by being a Prime subscriber or by signing up for the Treasure Truck text service. There's no extra fee outside of the standard Prime subscription, but in many cases you can't access the PS5 restock unless you're subscribed.

GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro: Many PS5 restocks from GameStop start an hour earlier for you if you have signed up for this rewards program. This works best when GameStop announces the restock ahead of time or emails its subscribers to let them know a restock is coming. This subscription service costs $15 per year, and includes a ton of extra perks.



Walmart Plus: This service is entirely built by Walmart to offer early access during sales events, and that includes a PS5 restock. The rules for this early access vary, in some cases PS5 restocks can be entirely limited to subscribers or it can be a 1-4 hour early access window before the general population has access. Walmart charges $13 per month or $98 per year for this service, and there's a 15-day free trial currently available if you're not sure it's for you but you only get early access if you pay for that first month.

Best Buy Totaltech: If you want special access to Geek Squad for installations and tech support, as well as extensions on warranty purchases, this is the service for you. If you just want this for early access to a PS5 restock, Best Buy is asking you to pay $200 per year and that is a lot. Best Buy does occasionally limit access to a PS5 restock to only Totaltech subscribers, but most of the time those restocks are made available to the public later. For the moment, the service which seems most useful to people is Walmart Plus. There are more restocks at Walmart than most other places right now, and that subscription can increase your odds of getting a console dramatically. You're still going to have to be quick and accept that you may not get the console one the first try, but it's a good way to increase your odds.

What are some helpful tips for buying a PS5? Major retailers like Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Target and Best Buy don't usually give much notice ahead of a restock. Sometimes they'll have a restock in the morning, other times in the afternoon and in some cases, even in the middle of the night. Here are some tips to help you get the jump on the competition. First tip: Don't wait until you see an alert for a PS5 inventory drop. Check the links at major retailers for stock updates daily or even multiple times a day. (We've got them all lined up below.) If you do happen upon some PS5 availability, go all-in with as many browsers and devices as possible. On a desktop, for example, open the retailer's page in Chrome, Firefox and Edge. Then do the same on your phone and tablet. The more devices and browsers, the better. It's like with lottery tickets: The more you have, the better your chances of winning. Second tip: Create accounts at the different retailers and make sure you're already logged in if you're going to try to get a PS5. Make sure all your shipping, bill and payment info is updated on whatever device you can buy from, whether it's a laptop, desktop or phone. This makes checking out a lot faster, which is crucial as retailers' sites get quickly bogged down, leading to people losing their chance of securing a PS5. Third tip: Keep checking back with this post and follow CNET and Oscar Gonzalez on Twitter for updates.

Where else can I buy a PS5 if I'm willing to pay extra? If you're starting to crack and considering buying a PS5 right now (and we know that with the number of big PS5 games about to drop over the next few months, the pressure is on), you can do so, but at the cost of a hefty markup on sites like eBay or StockX. On eBay, for example, we've seen PS5 units priced over $1,000, although prices have slowly made their way down to approximately $700.

Where to buy a PlayStation 5

Target offers the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 in addition to the PS5 Digital Edition, which you can find by clicking the button below.

You can check inventory on the $400 Digital Edition at Walmart by clicking the button below, or you can try to snag the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

You can check out Amazon's page for the $400 Digital Edition via the button below, or, if you'd rather, get in line for the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500.

GameStop has pages for both the $400 Digital Edition (click the button below) as well as the pricier PS5 with Blu-ray for $500. You can also buy a full range of PS5 accessories from GameStop like the Pulse 3D wireless headset for $100.

Best Buy is offering the PS5 with Blu-ray for $500 as well as the $400 Digital Edition (which you can find by clicking the button below). The retailer is also offering a slew of accessories on its PS5 landing page.

See the detailed instructions above for more info on how to queue up for a PS5 availability at Sony's PlayStation Direct.

Newegg's PS5 page has multiple bundles that include additional controllers and games along with the console. You can see the different options by clicking on the button below.

If you've decided you simply can't wait another moment for Sony to get its act together and flood the market with inventory, eBay is a shortcut to getting your own PS5 right now. That said, let me reiterate our advice: No PS5 is worth spending hundreds over list price, and that's exactly what you'll have to do if you buy from an eBay reseller. The average PS5 price on eBay is about $850.

OK, you've exhausted all of the online and brick-and-mortar retailers, and you've decided you're willing to pay upward of a $300 markup to get this puppy soon. As your friends, we have to tell you: Don't do it. But if you don't want to listen to us, you might want to check out StockX, an eBay alternative that made its name in the secondary market for sneakers and designer clothing. Last time we checked, prices for the PS5 were hovering around $800.

