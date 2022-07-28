PS5 Software Update Beta Adds 1440p Resolution Support

Sony is testing 1440p resolution support for the PS5, a highly requested addition from PlayStation's community of gamers. Beta testers will get access to the new software features starting Thursday, Sony said in a blog post.

The new video output option will be available to gamers with compatible TVs and monitors and for games with 1440p as a native option. Players can select 1440p rendering, too, for games that support 4K resolution (i.e., 2160p). This comes with an extra benefit: improved anti-aliasing through supersampling down to the 1440p output.

Until now, the PS5 only supported 720p, 1080i, 1080p and 2160p. Adding 1440p gives gamers that sweet middle option between 1080p and 4K.

Along with the new resolution support, Sony is adding other updates to the console, including the ability to organize your gaming library. Players will be able to organize their library with "gamelists" -- akin to the Nintendo Switch's folder system that debuted earlier this year. As of right now, you can have up to 15 gamelists and 100 games per list.

Players will also be able to compare audio settings, request players to share their screen and send stickers and voice messages through chat.

"While beta access is limited to invited participants in select countries, our goal is to bring these updates to our global community later this year," Sony said on the PlayStation blog. "As always, some features available during the beta phase may not make it into the final version or may see significant changes."