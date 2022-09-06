iPhone 14 Best Laptops Labor Day Deals Galaxy Z Fold 4 Surfshark VPN Best Cameras iPhone 14 vs. 13 Best iPhone VPN
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

PS5's Lead Engineer Is Retiring From Sony

Masayasu Ito also led engineering on PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
ps5-playstation-5-sony-hoyle-promo-5
The lead PS5 hardware architect is retiring.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Lead PS5 and PS4 engineer Masayasu Ito will leave his role at PlayStation at the end of the month, Sony said Monday. He'll switch to a mobility related assignment at the company and support PlayStation as an advisor until March 2023, Bloomberg reported Sunday. 

PlayStation didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

This article will be updated shortly.