PS5's Lead Engineer Is Retiring From Sony

Lead PS5 and PS4 engineer Masayasu Ito will leave his role at PlayStation at the end of the month, Sony said Monday. He'll switch to a mobility related assignment at the company and support PlayStation as an advisor until March 2023, Bloomberg reported Sunday.
PlayStation didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
This article will be updated shortly.
Get the CNET Daily News newsletter
Spice up your small talk with the latest tech news, products and reviews. Delivered on weekdays.