X
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement

PS5 Going on Sale at Target Starting Sunday

DualSense wireless controllers will also get a discount.

oscargonzalez-1
oscargonzalez-1
Oscar Gonzalez Staff reporter
Oscar Gonzalez is Texas native who covers video games, conspiracy theories, misinformation and cryptocurrency.
Expertise Video Games, Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Movies, TV, Economy, Stocks
See full bio
Oscar Gonzalez
PS5 standing on end and a game controller
CNET

The PlayStation 5 has been out for almost three years, and it will go on sale, which is rare for the console.  

Target will drop the price of the PS5 to $450 starting Sunday, according to the store's weekly ad as first spotted by Comicbook.com. This is the standard PS5 that has a regular price of $500. 

Buy a PS5 See at Target
Buy a PS5

The discounted console comes just in time before some of the biggest games of the year launch. Spider-Man 2, Lies of P and Baldur's Gate 3 are coming to the PS5 in the coming months. 

The PS5 is not the only thing going on sale Sunday. DualSense wireless controllers that go for $70 to $75 will drop to $50 on Sunday. 

Buy a DualSense Wireless Controller See at Target
Buy a DualSense Wireless Controller

Target will also have several games on sale including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 23 and The Last of Us Part 1.

Target's sale starts on Sunday and will end on Aug 12. It's possible that Amazon or other retailers may match this price. 

Game console reviews

Gaming Guides

Virtual Reality Gaming
PlayStation
Xbox
Other Gaming
Video Games