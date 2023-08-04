PS5 Going on Sale at Target Starting Sunday

The PlayStation 5 has been out for almost three years, and it will go on sale, which is rare for the console.

Target will drop the price of the PS5 to $450 starting Sunday, according to the store's weekly ad as first spotted by Comicbook.com. This is the standard PS5 that has a regular price of $500.

The discounted console comes just in time before some of the biggest games of the year launch. Spider-Man 2, Lies of P and Baldur's Gate 3 are coming to the PS5 in the coming months.

The PS5 is not the only thing going on sale Sunday. DualSense wireless controllers that go for $70 to $75 will drop to $50 on Sunday.

Target will also have several games on sale including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Gran Turismo 7, MLB The Show 23 and The Last of Us Part 1.

Target's sale starts on Sunday and will end on Aug 12. It's possible that Amazon or other retailers may match this price.