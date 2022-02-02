Make your PS5 stand out with a new faceplate, new colors coming soon

If you were taken back a bit by the sleek look of the new generation of PlayStation consoles, you're not alone. The curvy white faceplates on the PS5 were a bit of a surprise. But if you prefer the classic all-black look of previous Sony consoles, then we've got good news. In December, Sony announced that it will be making its own interchangeable faceplates for the PS5 that come in a variety of new colors, and some are already available for purchase now:

Midnight Black --

Cosmic Red --

Nova Pink -- available in the first half of 2022

Galactic Purple -- available in the first half of 2022

Starlight Blue -- available in the first half of 2022

Sony

As of Jan. 21, you've been able to put in your order for one of these colorful new faceplates from Sony directly, though only for the Midnight Black and Cosmic Red color variants. And starting Feb. 18, they'll also be available through other major retailers. There are two versions of the new faceplates, one for the standard PS5 console and one for the digital-only edition that doesn't have the disc drive, but they both cost the same at $55. While the Nova Pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue color variants are , you'll have to wait until later in the year if you want a matching faceplate for your console. According to the January announcement from Sony, they'll become available "during the first half of 2022," so hopefully we won't be waiting too long. We'll update the page as soon as preorders for the other colors are available.