PS5 Customizable DualSense Edge Comes Out in January, Is Pricey

What's happening Sony is releasing a $200 "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 on Jan. 26. Why it matters The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming. What's next Preorders open on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Sony unveiled an "ultra customizable" PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller back in August, and revealed its $200 price tag and Jan. 26, 2023 release date on Tuesday. It'll come out in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg first.

The new controller and $20 replaceable stick modules will be available for pre-order next Tuesday, Oct. 25 only . It'll be available from other retailers from Feb. 23, 2023.

Players will be able to remap or deactivate specific button inputs, adjust stick sensitivity, reduce travel distance of triggers and swap stick caps between standard, high dome and low dome depending on what you prefer for your grip. There are two sets of swappable back buttons -- half dome and lever -- along with replaceable stick modules (sold separately).

Now playing: Watch this: DualSense Edge: PS5's First Pro Controller

You can save multiple profiles for the PS5 controller for specific games or people -- like one suited for first-person shooter games and another for racing games. You'll also be able to access the controller profile settings menu from the controller itself while you're playing.

The controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable with a connector housing, and a carry case from which you can charge it.

It's PlayStation's answer to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, which costs $180 (or $130 without the customizable parts).

