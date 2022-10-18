Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
PS5 Customizable DualSense Edge Comes Out in January, Is Pricey

Corinne Reichert headshot
Sean Keane headshot
Corinne Reichert
Sean Keane
Sony PS5 DualSense Controller
The new DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PS5 will be available in January.
Sony

What's happening

Sony is releasing a $200 "ultra customizable" DualSense Edge controller for the PS5 on Jan. 26.

Why it matters

The high-end controller expands Sony's line of gaming gear for the PS5 as it competes with Xbox and PC gaming.

What's next

Preorders open on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Sony unveiled an "ultra customizable" PS5 DualSense Edge wireless controller back in August, and revealed its $200 price tag and Jan. 26, 2023 release date on Tuesday. It'll come out in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg first.

The new controller and $20 replaceable stick modules will be available for pre-order next Tuesday, Oct. 25 only through PlayStation Direct. It'll be available from other retailers from Feb. 23, 2023.

Players will be able to remap or deactivate specific button inputs, adjust stick sensitivity, reduce travel distance of triggers and swap stick caps between standard, high dome and low dome depending on what you prefer for your grip. There are two sets of swappable back buttons -- half dome and lever -- along with replaceable stick modules (sold separately).

Now playing: Watch this: DualSense Edge: PS5's First Pro Controller
4:43

You can save multiple profiles for the PS5 controller for specific games or people -- like one suited for first-person shooter games and another for racing games. You'll also be able to access the controller profile settings menu from the controller itself while you're playing.

The controller comes with a USB Type-C braided cable with a connector housing, and a carry case from which you can charge it.

It's PlayStation's answer to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller, which costs $180 (or $130 without the customizable parts). 

