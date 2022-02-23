PS5 Captures on PS App Feature Rolling Out

Guerilla Games

Sony implemented capturing screenshots and video on the PS4, but the process to get these captures were tedious. A new feature rolling out Wednesday makes the process a lot simpler for PS5 owners.

PS5 captures, whether it be video or screenshots, can now be accessed via the PS App. The feature was previously available only in Japan and Canada, and now it's available in the US with other countries coming soon after.

We’re gradually rolling out the ability to share your PS5 game captures through PS App in more regions! Americas are first up, with more countries next month. Details: https://t.co/yskER3hn8t pic.twitter.com/8sfrm6PZZj — PlayStation (@PlayStation) February 23, 2022

Previously, PlayStation gamers would have to either upload the screenshots to their Twitter account, share them with a friend or use a USB thumb drive to download the captures. Once the feature has been turned on, captures will auto-upload the PS App and will be available for 14 days. They can then be downloaded to either an iOS and Android app.

How to enable PS5 capture auto uploads to the PS App

Download the PS App on either the App Store or Google Play store. Sign in to your PSN account and link the app to a PS5.

Once the console is linked, go into the app and head to Library > Captures and choose Enable.

Then on your PS5, go to Settings > Captures and Broadcasts > Captures. Make sure Auto Upload is enabled.

Screenshots and videos three minutes or less that aren't in 4K will then auto upload to the app after the feature has been enabled.