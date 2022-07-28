PS5 Adds 1440p Support in Software Update Beta Test

A highly-requested addition by PlayStation's community of gamers, Sony announced Thursday that it's testing 1440p resolution support for PS5. Beta testers will get access to the new software features from Thursday.
More to come.
The new system software will come with a host of other updates, too.
A highly-requested addition by PlayStation's community of gamers, Sony announced Thursday that it's testing 1440p resolution support for PS5. Beta testers will get access to the new software features from Thursday.
More to come.