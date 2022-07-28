Best MacBook Mediacom Home Internet Review Top Soundbar Deals Cheap Phone Plans $120 Off Samsung Galaxy Tablet Acer Chromebook Spin 513 Review $120 Off Apple Watch Series 6 Best Vitamin Subscription
PS5 Adds 1440p Support in Software Update Beta Test

The new system software will come with a host of other updates, too.

Marcos Cabello headshot
Marcos Cabello
ps5-playstation-5-sony-hoyle-promo-12
Sony tests a highly-requested PS5 feature.
Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A highly-requested addition by PlayStation's community of gamers, Sony announced Thursday that it's testing 1440p resolution support for PS5. Beta testers will get access to the new software features from Thursday.

More to come.