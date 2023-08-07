PlayStation 5 Gets $50 Price Cut at Target, Best Buy and Amazon

It's been nearly three years since Sony's ultra-popular PlayStation 5 first hit shelves. And while it was nearly impossible to find one in stock when it was first released, it's gotten a lot easier to get your hands on one in the past few months. And now, for the first time ever, we're starting so see some straightforward deals on this next-gen console.

Target, Best Buy and Amazon have all knocked $50 off the full-size console, which drops the price down to $450. There's no set expiration for these deals, but we don't expect them to stick around for long, so get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these rare savings.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET PlayStation 5: $450 Save $50 Several major retailers have the PlayStation 5 on sale right now, but note that only the full-size console with a disc reader is discounted. The cheaper digital-only console is still listing for full price. Just note that shipping may not be available depending on your location, so you may have to pick it up in-person to take advantage of this deal. $450 at Best Buy$450 at Target$449 at Amazon

The discount on the console is coming just before some of the biggest games of the year launch. Spider-Man 2 and Lies of P will be hitting shelves in the coming months, and Baldur's Gate 3 is officially available now.

And the PS5 console isn't the only thing on sale right now, either. Amazon, Best Buy and Target also have several colors of the next-gen DualSense wireless controller on sale for $50 right now, which saves you $20 or $25 compared to the usual price.

There are also tons of great PS5 gamest that you can grab on sale right now as well, including Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War: Ragnarok and more.

And for more ways make the most of your new console on a budget, you can check out our roundup of all the best PS5 deals for even more bargains on games and accessories.