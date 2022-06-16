Prime Members Can Score Over 30 Free Games With This Early Prime Day Offer

With subscriptions like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus, game streaming streaming services have certainly been gaining steam in the past few years. And even popular TV and movie streaming services like Amazon Prime have been getting in on the action. Amazon has been giving Prime members access to a rotating selection of free games and in-game content and items since 2016. And as an early Prime Day deal, Amazon is sweetening the pot by adding more than 30 new games.

Amazon's massive Prime Day sale will officially kick off on July 12 this year, but Prime members will have access to these games as early as June 21. The games will be available to claim for free until the end of the sale on July 13, and includes plenty of hit classics. There's lots of great games to get excited about, but one of the best values you'll find at this offer is the Mass Effect: Legendary Edition. It collects all three original Mass Effect games, as well as tons of DLC content, and . Or, if the ongoing Kenobi show has got you craving more Star Wars content, you can grab fan-favorite titles like Star Wars: Jedi Knight and Republic Commando. There's also a selection of more than 25 hit indie titles like Metal Slug 2 and Serial Cleaner that will be available as well. You can see the full list of games in Amazon's announcement here, and be sure to stay tuned to CNET Deals for all the latest Prime Day news as it is made available.