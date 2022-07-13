This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

If you're looking for video game deals this Prime Day, I am begging you to check out Overcooked All You Can Eat. You can get it for $20 today at most retailers, and even less at some. It's my favorite thing I've seen among all the Prime Day deals, and a particularly great option if you're looking for Prime Day deals not at Amazon. I play a lot of multiplayer games -- some of them fall more on the competitive side (Valorant, Overwatch), while others are more casual (Mario Party, Final Fantasy XIV), but this one stands above the rest.

Overcooked All You Can Eat contains the first two Overcooked games, all the DLC maps and brand-new content. The base price of $40 is pretty good value, but $20 for the PS5 version is an absolute steal (the Xbox Series X version below is only $15 at Amazon, though low on stock). The game has more than 200 levels to play, and more than 80 characters you can choose from. Want to play as a cat chef? You can. Person with glasses? Easy. Raccoon in a wheelchair? Absolutely.

If you're not into multiplayer games, you can still play Overcooked solo, but the game really shines when you're playing with another person or three. The core gameplay consists of gathering ingredients and rapid-fire cooking to deliver meals to hungry customers. As quickly as you can put the meals together, more orders come in, so you have to juggle multiple tasks at once. Oh, and the kitchens where you're making these dishes? They might be in a creepy dungeon, split across fast-moving icebergs or in an airlocked space station.

Overcooked plays at a frenzied pace, but it also produces a genuine feeling of accomplishment whenever you find a system that works and manage to beat the next kitchen. It blends the mental stimulation of puzzle games with the heart-pounding pace of action games to create a feeling unlike any other game I've played.

Overcooked is frantic work, but it's the perfect multiplayer game because it requires excellent communication and coordination. In fact, I genuinely think playing Overcooked has made me better at other multiplayer games because I've learned better communication and task management just by running around kitchens shouting, "Chopping tomatoes! I've got next delivery!" while my girlfriend steps through a portal to grab pizza dough.

Whether you need a good party game or just some couch co-op, Overcooked is worth your money.