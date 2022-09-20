'Portal' Remastered by Nvidia Will Be Available in November

Nvidia revealed Tuesday that along with a series of powerful new graphics cards, it will also release a remastered version of the 2007 critically acclaimed PC hit Portal.

The remastered version, titled Portal RTX, was built using ray tracing and the "accelerated performance of Nvidia DLSS 3 and the best responsiveness with Nvidia Reflex," according to a tweet from Nvidia GeForce.

Nvidia showed off a one-minute video showing some of the changes to the game, and what it'll look like with ray tracing.

Relive the critically acclaimed and award-winning game Portal...



Reimagined with ray tracing, the groundbreaking AI-accelerated performance of NVIDIA DLSS 3, and the best responsiveness with NVIDIA Reflex. pic.twitter.com/LzmXKp1IQE — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 20, 2022

Portal RTX will be available on PC sometime in November as a free DLC. Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.