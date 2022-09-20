Windows 11's Big Update New Nvidia GPUs $450 Off 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro iPhone 14 Deals Per-Mile Car Insurance Adnan Syed of 'Serial' Freed Best Full Mattresses iPhone 14 Upgrade?
'Portal' Remastered by Nvidia Will Be Available in November

Nvidia has flexed its ray tracing muscles to give Portal a refreshing new look.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
A person plays the game Portal
Getty Images

Nvidia revealed Tuesday that along with a series of powerful new graphics cards, it will also release a remastered version of the 2007 critically acclaimed PC hit Portal.

The remastered version, titled Portal RTX, was built using ray tracing and the "accelerated performance of Nvidia DLSS 3 and the best responsiveness with Nvidia Reflex," according to a tweet from Nvidia GeForce.

Nvidia showed off a one-minute video showing some of the changes to the game, and what it'll look like with ray tracing.

Portal RTX will be available on PC sometime in November as a free DLC. Nvidia didn't immediately respond to a request for additional comment.