Pokemon Unite Halloween event begins Oct. 20, adds a new Pokemon, outfits and more

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Unite is hosting its first Halloween Festival this week. The event begins on Wednesday, Oct. 20, and introduces a variety of new content to the competitive online game, including a new playable Pokemon, Halloween-inspired outfits and more.

The new playable Pokemon is Greedent, a melee defender that's able to drop restorative berries. It arrives alongside a variety of new Holowear outfits for various other Pokemon, including Bandit Style Lucario and Bonfire Style Charizard.

In addition to the new Pokemon, the Halloween Festival event introduces spooky new trainer outfits, such as a candy bag and a Pikachu-shaped pumpkin mask. The battle arena Mer Stadium is also receiving a Halloween makeover for the event.

Attention, Trainers! A spooky Halloween event is on its way to #PokemonUNITE! Get ready to scare up a good time from 10/20 to 11/07, and treat yourself to some Halloween fun! pic.twitter.com/M4t0157wLb — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) October 18, 2021

Pokemon Unite's Halloween Festival runs until Nov. 7. You can check out some of the new content in the trailer above.

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play Pokemon spin-off for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. The game pits two teams of five against each other in a contest to score the most points. It also supports cross-play and cross-progression.