Pokemon Sword and Shield's Online Events to End Next Month

Pokemon Sword and Shield will no longer receive online updates or events after next month.

While online play will still be available in both games, there will be no new Max Raid events after the final Wild Area News update on Nov. 1. Following that update, Pokemon that previously only appeared during special events, such as Gigantamax Snorlax, will be available in Max Raids.

Likewise, Ranked Battles will come to an end after the final season, which kicks off Nov. 1. There will also be no further online competitions, though you will still be able to host your own friendly competitions with other players.

As mentioned, these changes only apply to online events and updates, so other online features will continue to be available. You will still be able to trade or battle with other players online after Nov. 1, provided you have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

In the meantime, registration is currently underway for Pokemon Sword and Shield's final online competition, the Ultimate Finale. This event will feature six-on-six double battles with no restrictions on how many legendary or mythical Pokemon you can have on your team. Registration ends Oct. 27, with the event following from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30.

Sword and Shield players will also be able to get three free mythical Pokemon soon. GameStop stores around the US will be giving away free download codes for Genesect and Volcanion from Oct. 16 to Oct. 29. After that, you'll be able to grab a free code for Marshadow at Target from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

The next pair of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game.