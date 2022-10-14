Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get 3 Free Mythical Pokemon

Pokemon fans will soon have a chance to add three rare mythical Pokemon to their collections in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games for Nintendo Switch.

From Oct. 16 to Oct. 29, GameStop stores across the US will be giving away free download codes for Genesect and Volcanion. After that promotion ends, Target stores will be giving away free codes for Marshadow from Oct. 30 to Nov. 12.

As with other free Pokemon promotions, no purchase is necessary, but the codes will only be available while supplies last, so you'll need to act fast if you're hoping to snag one.

Once you've obtained a code, fire up your copy of Pokemon Sword or Shield and follow these steps to redeem it:

Press X to open the menu. Select Mystery Gift. Select Get a Mystery Gift. Select Get with Code/Password. Input the code when prompted. Save your game.

This promotion comes ahead of the launch of the next mainline Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The upcoming titles take players to a new, open-world region called Paldea, which is home to a variety of brand-new Pokemon and characters.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. As a bonus, everyone who purchases either title before Feb. 28, will be able to receive a special Pikachu in their game.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on the horizon, Sword and Shield's online events will end next month. After Nov. 1, the games will no longer receive any new Max Raid events or online competitions. However, other online features -- such as the ability to trade and battle with others players -- will continue to be available.