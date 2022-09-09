Pokemon Sword and Shield Players Can Get Shiny Snom for a Limited Time

A new Max Raid event has begun in Pokemon Sword and Shield, giving players another chance to catch a rare shiny Pokemon.

Until Sept. 18, Snom, Pyukumuku and Pincurchin are appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra.

On top of that, you have a chance to encounter a shiny Snom in five-star Max Raids. However, the odds of finding one are fairly low, so you'll need to join as many raids as possible before the event ends if you're hoping to catch one.

The shiny Snom event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT on Sept. 18. Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you must first refresh your raid dens either by connecting to the internet or selecting "Get the Wild Area News" from the Mystery Gift menu.

Later this fall, a brand-new pair of Pokemon games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, will launch for the Nintendo Switch. These titles take players to a new, open-world region called Paldea, which is home to a variety of new and familiar Pokemon to catch. The games' latest trailer introduced three new monsters, as well as several important characters you'll meet on your journey.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to launch on Nov. 18. Everyone who purchases a copy before Feb. 28, 2023 will be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in their game. For more, check out everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as every new Pokemon revealed so far.