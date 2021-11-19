Pokemon Sword and Shield players can catch Shiny Eevee this weekend

The Pokemon Company

A new event has begun in Pokemon Sword and Shield. This weekend, every Eevee evolution is appearing more frequently in the Nintendo Switch games, and players will even have a chance to catch a Shiny Eevee.

Until Nov. 28, all eight Eevee evolutions -- Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Espeon, Umbreon, Leafeon, Glaceon and Sylveon -- can be found in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. On top of that, players can encounter Gigantamax Eevee and Shiny Eevee in five-star raids during the event, although these will be much rarer.

The Eevee evolution event runs until 3:59 p.m. PT / 6:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 28. Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you need to connect to the internet to refresh your raid dens. You can do so either by activating the Y-Comm or opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area news.

Eevee isn't the only Shiny Pokemon that players can get right now. Retail chain GameStop is giving away free codes for a Shiny Zamazenta until Nov. 26. These codes can only be redeemed in Pokemon Sword.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have also just launched for Nintendo Switch. Everyone who picks up a copy of either game before Feb. 21 can receive a free Manaphy. Players who have save data for other Pokemon games on their system can also receive a free Jirachi and Mew.