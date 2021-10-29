Pokemon Sword and Shield Halloween event lets you catch Shiny Zoroark

The Pokemon Company

A new event is now underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. To celebrate Halloween, a variety of ghost- and dark-type Pokemon are appearing more frequently in the Nintendo Switch games, including Shiny Zoroark.

Throughout the event, you'll have a greater chance of encountering Thievul, Dusknoir, Corviknight, Sableye and Zoroark in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra areas. As mentioned, you'll also have a chance to catch Shiny Zoroark in five-star raids, although it will be much more rare.

The Halloween event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT / 7:59 p.m. ET on Oct. 31. Before the featured Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you'll first need to refresh your raid dens. You can do so either by opening Y-Comm and connecting to the internet, or by accessing the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

Zoroark and its pre-evolved form, Zorua, will both have new forms in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, which launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. New regional variants called Hisuian Zorua and Zoroark will make their debut in the upcoming game. Unlike their standard forms, these variants are normal/ghost types rather than dark types.

Zoroark isn't the only Shiny Pokemon that Sword and Shield players can get right now. GameStop stores in the US are currently giving away code cards for a free Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta. Shiny Zacian codes are being distributed until Nov. 11, while Shiny Zamazenta codes will be given out from Nov. 12 to Nov. 26.