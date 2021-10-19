Pokemon Sword and Shield: Get a free Shiny Zacian and Zamazenta from GameStop

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon have a chance to get their hands on Shiny versions of the games' legendary cover monsters. Beginning Oct. 22, GameStop stores around the US will give out download codes for a free Shiny Zacian and Shiny Zamazenta.

Shiny Zacian codes will be distributed from Oct. 22 to Nov. 11, while Shiny Zamazenta codes will be given out from Nov. 12 to Nov. 26. The former can only be redeemed in Pokemon Shield, while the latter can only be redeemed in Pokemon Sword.

Once you've picked up a download code, you'll need to follow these steps to receive your Pokemon in-game:

Open Mystery Gift from the menu Select Receive a Gift Select Get with a code/password Connect online and input your code when prompted Save your game

In the meantime, Best Buy is currently running its own Pokemon promotion. Until Oct. 24, you can pick up a free Dynamax Crystal code card for Pokemon Sword and Shield. This code will grant you in-game Dynamax Crystals that, when used at the Watchtower Lair in the Wild Area, will let you battle and catch Gigantamax Pikachu and Gigantamax Eevee.

Those aren't the only free Pokemon that players can get soon. Everyone who purchases a copy of the upcoming Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl before Feb. 21, 2022 can receive a free Manaphy egg in-game. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 19, and the pair update the classic Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games with some welcome quality-of-life features.