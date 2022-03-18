Pokemon Sword and Shield Are Holding a New Shiny Pokemon Event

The Pokemon Company

A new raid event is now underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Until Mar. 27, players will have more chances to encounter prehistoric Pokemon in Max Raids, including Shiny Tyrantrum.

Throughout the event, Pokemon revived from fossils -- including Carracosta, Archeops and Aurorus -- will be appearing more frequently in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. As mentioned, you'll also have a chance to find a Shiny Tyrantrum in five-star raids, although it will be much rarer.

The prehistoric Pokemon event runs until 4:59 p.m. PT on Mar. 27.

Before the event Pokemon will appear in your game, you'll first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting your game online, or by opening the Mystery Gift menu and selecting Get the Wild Area News.

The prehistoric Pokemon event arrives just a few days after Sword and Shield's March International Challenge online competition. The April International Challenge is set to follow from April 15-17, and everyone who participates in at least three matches during the event will receive a shiny Galarian Moltres.