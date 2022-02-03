Pokemon Sword and Shield are giving out three shiny Galarian legendaries

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Sword and Shield players will soon be able to add three shiny legendary Pokemon to their collections.

The Pokemon Company will be distributing shiny versions of Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos and Galarian Moltres as rewards for Pokemon Sword and Shield's next three online competitions.

Players who participate in the February International Challenge will receive shiny Galarian Articuno. Registration will run from Feb. 3-17, with the competition taking place from Feb. 18-20.

Shiny Galarian Zapdos will be the reward for the March International Challenge. Players will be able to register for that event from Feb. 24 to Mar. 10, with battles taking place Mar. 11-13.

Finally, shiny Galarian Moltres will be distributed following the April International Challenge. Registration will take place from Mar. 31 to April 14, while the competition will run from April 15-17.

To receive the legendary Pokemon, you must participate in at least three battles during the specified competitions. The Pokemon will be distributed afterward via the Mystery Gift function. Note that you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to take part in online battles.

Pokemon Sword and Shield launched in November 2019 and have been a big commercial success. According to Nintendo's latest earnings report, the games have collectively sold almost 24 million copies, making them the second-best-selling pair of titles in the series' history. A new Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus launched for Switch on Jan. 28.