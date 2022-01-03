Pokemon Sword and Shield are celebrating the New Year with a Shiny Pokemon event

The Pokemon Company

A new event is underway in Pokemon Sword and Shield. To celebrate the start of the new year, a handful of Pokemon considered "lucky" are appearing more frequently in Max Raids, including Shiny Magikarp.

Until Jan. 9, players will have an increased chance of encountering Meowth, Magikarp, Sudowoodo and Darmanitan in Max Raid dens across the Wild Area, Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra. Shiny Magikarp will also be appearing in five-star raids throughout the event, although it will be much rarer to find.

The New Year event runs until 3:59 p.m. PT / 6:59 p.m. ET on Jan. 9.

Before the event Pokemon can begin appearing in your game, you'll first need to refresh your Max Raid dens. You can do so either by connecting the game online via the Y-Comm or selecting "Get the Wild Area News" from the Mystery Gift menu.

A few weeks after Sword and Shield's raid event ends, a brand-new Pokemon game called Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch. Players who have data for other Pokemon games on their system will receive a few extra bonuses in Legends, including special trainer outfits and research quests to catch mythical Pokemon. Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on Jan. 28.