Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveal New Pokemon, Gimmighoul

Another brand-new Pokemon has been revealed ahead of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's launch this month.

This Pokemon is named Gimmighoul, a new ghost type that hides in treasure chests around the Paldea region. Because the chests are so heavy, it's unable to move very quickly, and it's often mistaken for an antique.

While Gimmighoul typically appears inside a treasure chest, it's also able to assume a "roaming form," first seen in Pokemon Go following that game's Dratini Community Day Classic event. In this form, Gimmighoul carries a single coin on its back, and it's so quick that no trainer in Paldea has ever been able to catch one.

Despite its elusiveness, Pokemon Go players will have a chance to get Roaming Form Gimmighoul. Users will be able to link the mobile game with Pokemon Scarlet and Violet next year. After the two games are connected, you'll have a chance to catch Roaming Form Gimmighoul in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you'll be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in your game. This particular Pikachu knows Fly -- a move it typically can't learn -- and becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

Ahead of Scarlet and Violet's launch, Splatoon 3 is hosting a Pokemon-themed Splatfest. The event runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, and it asks players which type of Pokemon they'd rather choose when setting off on an adventure: grass, fire or water?

