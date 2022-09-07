Live: Apple Event Live Blog Apple Event: How to Watch Best Features in iOS 16 Oura Ring 3 Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Review Best Day to Book Flights Beats Flex Earbuds for $35 Selling Your Old iPhone
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED is Beautiful, Coming Nov. 4

Ahead of the games' Nov. 18 release.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
A Nintendo Switch OLED model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition dock, console and Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch OLED model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition features legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon on the dock.
Nintendo

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet focused on games' "treasure hunt" elements on Wednesday, and a real-life treasure was revealed as well: the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Switch OLED model. The colorful console will be available from Nov. 4, two weeks before the games land on Nov. 18.

It'll set you back $360, which is slightly more expensive than the $350 standard OLED -- just like the Splatoon 3 console that came out last month. The games are sold separately.

This article will be updated shortly.