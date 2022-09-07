Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED is Beautiful, Coming Nov. 4
Ahead of the games' Nov. 18 release.
The Nintendo Switch OLED model Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition features legendaries Koraidon and Miraidon on the dock.
Nintendo
A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet focused on games' "treasure hunt" elements on Wednesday, and a real-life treasure was revealed as well: the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Edition Switch OLED model. The colorful console will be available from Nov. 4, two weeks before the games land on Nov. 18.
It'll set you back $360, which is slightly more expensive than the $350 standard OLED -- just like the Splatoon 3 console that came out last month. The games are sold separately.
This article will be updated shortly.
