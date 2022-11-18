Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Your Bonus Pikachu

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have arrived on Nintendo Switch, and the games are offering a special bonus for early adopters. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you'll be able to receive a rare Pikachu. Here's everything you need to know about the free Pokemon and how to claim it.

What's special about this Pikachu?

Although Pikachu is fairly common, this free Pikachu has a couple of special characteristics that set it apart from the ones you can catch in the wild.

First, this Pikachu knows Fly, a move it typically isn't capable of learning in the game series. On top of that, this Pikachu becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes, which means it will gain an attack bonus when it uses Fly.

How to claim Pikachu

Similar to free Pokemon in past games, this Pikachu is being distributed via Mystery Gift, a feature that you'll unlock approximately one to two hours into the game.

Once you've unlocked Mystery Gift, follow these steps to claim your free Pikachu:

Open the menu Select Mystery Gift Select Get via internet Follow the prompts to connect online and download the Pokemon Save your game

As mentioned, this Pikachu will only be available until Feb. 28, 2023. There's no telling if the Pokemon will be offered again in the future, so you'll need to claim it before then if you're hoping to add it to your collection.

