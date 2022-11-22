Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot

Pawmi is one of the Pokemon you'll encounter first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The electric mouse, very much a Pikachu for the new generation, spawns in the very first areas you'll explore. If you catch one, you'll eventually evolve Pawmi into Pawmo at level 18. You might reasonably expect that training Pawmo up into the 30s will get you another evolution.

Well, there is a third evolution in Pawmi's chain -- but that's not how you unlock it.

To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, you need to take 1,000 steps with it in Let's Go mode. Let's Go mode is activated by pressing the ZR button, after which you'll release the first Pokemon in your party out into the wild. If you take 1,000 steps while Pawmo is enjoying life outside the constraints of its Pokeball, it'll evolve the next time you level it up.

Nintendo/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Unfortunately, there's no pedometer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, meaning you basically just have to run around for a while, level up your Pawmo and hope for the best. Pawmot is worth the trouble, though.

Pawmot is both an electric- and fighting-type Pokemon. It has high attack and speed stats, and can learn every elemental punch -- Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch -- making it a versatile addition to your team. Perhaps most importantly, upon evolution it can learn the move Revival Blessing, which allows it to revive a Pokemon on your team that's fainted in battle.