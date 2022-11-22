Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Pawmo Into Pawmot

In both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can transform Pawmo in 1,000 easy steps.

Daniel Van Boom headshot
Daniel Van Boom
2 min read
Pawmo in a field, with a caption: "What? Pawmo is evolving!"
Pawmo can evolve, but not by traditional means.
Nintendo/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Pawmi is one of the Pokemon you'll encounter first in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The electric mouse, very much a Pikachu for the new generation, spawns in the very first areas you'll explore. If you catch one, you'll eventually evolve Pawmi into Pawmo at level 18. You might reasonably expect that training Pawmo up into the 30s will get you another evolution.

Well, there is a third evolution in Pawmi's chain -- but that's not how you unlock it. 

To evolve Pawmo into Pawmot, you need to take 1,000 steps with it in Let's Go mode. Let's Go mode is activated by pressing the ZR button, after which you'll release the first Pokemon in your party out into the wild. If you take 1,000 steps while Pawmo is enjoying life outside the constraints of its Pokeball, it'll evolve the next time you level it up.

Out for a walk with a Pawmo

You have to let Pawmo out of its Pokeball, then walk for 1,000 steps. The next time you level it up after 1,000 steps have been taken, it'll evolve into Pawmot.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom

Unfortunately, there's no pedometer in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, meaning you basically just have to run around for a while, level up your Pawmo and hope for the best. Pawmot is worth the trouble, though.

Pawmot is both an electric- and fighting-type Pokemon. It has high attack and speed stats, and can learn every elemental punch -- Fire Punch, Thunder Punch, Ice Punch -- making it a versatile addition to your team. Perhaps most importantly, upon evolution it can learn the move Revival Blessing, which allows it to revive a Pokemon on your team that's fainted in battle. 

Pawmot standing in a field

Pawmot is a great additioan to your team, with high attack and speed stats, and the ability to revive a fallen Pokemon.

 Nintendo/Screenshot by Daniel Van Boom