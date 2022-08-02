Best Phones Under $500 Streaming Services to Cancel ExpressVPN Review Apple TV 4K Deal Best Wireless Earbuds Solo Stove 2.0 Fire Pit Segway Ninebot Max Best Buy Back to School Sale
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Details Coming in Pokemon Presents Wednesday

We're getting a fresh look at the upcoming Nintendo Switch games, which come out in November, and updates on Pokemon apps.

A screenshot of three Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
We might see more of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet starters Sprigatito Fuecoco and Quaxly in Wednesday's presentation.
The Pokemon Company got trainers geared up for some news Monday, with a video presentation scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 3. It'll include fresh details about Nintendo Switch games Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, which come out Nov. 18.

The presentation (which will seemingly drop as a full video rather than a livestream) will also include updates on other Pokemon apps and games, the company noted.

When can I watch Pokemon Presents?

The video presentation will  be available on Wednesday at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, which converts to 2 p.m. GMT or 11 p.m. AEST.

How can I watch Pokemon Presents?

It'll be available on the official Pokemon YouTube channel. We've embedded the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. 

What can we expect from Pokemon Presents?

The presentation will almost certainly reveal more new and returning Pokemon we'll encounter in Scarlet and Violet, and could highlight some of the game's new gameplay features and battle mechanics.

We didn't get any hints about the Pokemon apps that'll be included, but it's possible we'll get updates about mobile megahit Pokemon Go, battle arena game Pokemon Unite or tooth brushing AR game Pokemon Smile. It's also been more than three years since we heard anything about the mysterious Pokemon Sleep.

