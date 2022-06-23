Pokemon Legends: Arceus Players Can Get a New Freebie

The Pokemon Company is distributing a special freebie for Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

To commemorate the final episode of the Pokemon: Hisuian Snow animated special, players can claim a free Shiny Baneful Fox mask in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

A special gift is on the way! 🎁



Select "Get via internet" from the Mystery Gifts feature in #PokemonLegendsArceus, and you'll receive the Shiny Baneful Fox Mask, inspired by the Hisuian Snow animation!



*Please see our threaded tweet for details

Like other freebies for the game, the Shiny Baneful Fox mask is being distributed through the Mystery Gift feature. To claim it, you'll need to fire up the title and follow these steps:

Press the Up button to open the menu Flip to the Communications tab Select "Mystery Gifts" Select "Get via Internet" Connect online and download the free item

The Shiny Baneful Fox mask will be available until June 1, 2023.

That's not the only freebie available for Pokemon Legends: Arceus right now. If you transfer a Pokemon from the game to the Pokemon Home service, you'll receive the three Hisui starter Pokemon as a bonus. All three Pokemon have maximum effort levels, making them stronger than the ones you can catch in the wild.

More Pokemon games are on the way to Nintendo Switch. The classic N64 title Pokemon Snap is joining the Nintendo Switch Online service on June 24, while a brand-new pair of games, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, are coming to the console on November 18.