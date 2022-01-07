Pokemon Legends: Arceus is coming to Tetris 99 this month

Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch later this month, and Tetris 99 is celebrating with a new event and theme inspired by the upcoming Pokemon game.

Tetris 99's 28th Maximus Cup kicks off on Jan. 20. Players who are able to amass at least 100 points before the event ends will unlock a new in-game theme featuring art and music from Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

The #Tetris99 28th MAXIMUS CUP featuring Tetriminos, music, art, and a new theme from #PokemonLegendsArceus is coming January 20th at 11pm PT! @Tetris_Official pic.twitter.com/dPGxth2ntS — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 7, 2022

To participate in the Maximus Cup, simply jump into online matches during the event period. You'll rack up points after each round depending on how well you place, with the theme automatically unlocking once you've amassed 100 points. The Maximus Cup runs until 10:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 24.

Tetris 99 is free to download and play for Nintendo Switch Online members. An individual base subscription costs $20 a year and includes other perks, such as cloud save backups and access to a library of classic NES and SNES games. Nintendo also recently launched a premium Expansion Pack plan that includes additional benefits, such as a library of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games and Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on Jan. 28.