Pokemon Legends: Arceus - How to evolve Scyther, Hisuian Growlithe and more

The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Legends: Arceus introduces an assortment of new Pokemon to the series, including Hisuian variants of some existing monsters and even a few brand-new evolved forms like Kleavor and Wyrdeer. Some of these evolutions are triggered through new means or with a specific item, so here's a rundown on how to evolve Scyther, Hisuian Growlithe and a few other Pokemon in Legends.

How to evolve Scyther into Kleavor

Pokemon Legends introduces a new, alternate evolved form of Scyther called Kleavor. To trigger the evolution, simply use a Black Augurite on Scyther. Wild Graveler occasionally drop this stone when defeated, so your best chance of obtaining one will be to battle as many as you can. Graveler can commonly be found around Bolderoll Slope in the Crimson Mirelands, making that a good spot to farm for the item.

As in past games, Scyther can alternatively evolve into Scizor using the Metal Coat. This time, however, you no longer need to equip Scyther with the item and trade it to another player to trigger the evolution; you simply use the Metal Coat on Scyther to evolve it. You can purchase one from Simona's trading Post in Jubilife Village for 1,000 Merit Points.

How to evolve Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Growlithe is one of several new regional variants introduced in Pokemon Legends. These critters can be found in the Cobalt Coastlands, the third major area you'll visit during the adventure. Like a typical Growlithe, you simply need to use a Fire Stone on the Pokemon to evolve it into Arcanine. You can obtain a Fire Stone occasionally from red ore deposits or purchase one from Simona's trading post for 1,000 Merit Points.

How to evolve Stantler into Wyrdeer

Although Stantler couldn't evolve in previous games, the deer Pokemon is able to evolve into the aforementioned Wyrdeer in Pokemon Legends. You can trigger the evolution after you've commanded your Stantler to use the Psyshield Bash attack in agile style 20 times.

How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna

Ursaring has also received a new evolution in Pokemon Legends called Ursaluna. To evolve Ursaring, you must use the Peat Block on it during a full moon. You have a small chance of finding a Peat Block when you dig for treasure around the Crimson Mirelands while riding the Ursaluna mount.

How to evolve Sneasel into Sneasler

Sneasel also has a different regional variant in Pokemon Legends, and it's able to evolve into an entirely new Pokemon named Sneasler. To trigger the evolution, you must use a Razor Claw on Hisuian Sneasel during the day. You can purchase the item from Simona's trading post for 1,400 Merit Points.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is now available on Nintendo Switch, and it's offering a few extra bonuses for early adopters. Everyone who picks up a copy before May 9 can claim a special Growlithe kimono set and Baneful Fox mask for their character. You'll also receive a few other in-game bonuses if you've played other Pokemon games on Switch.