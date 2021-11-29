Pokemon Go's next season appears to tie into Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Niantic

Pokemon Go's next season of events begins on Dec. 1, and it looks like it'll have some connection to the upcoming Pokemon Legends: Arceus game for Nintendo Switch.

As revealed on the official Pokemon Go Twitter account, the game's next season is called the Season of Heritage. No other details have been announced beyond its name, but the season will "look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokemon Go!"

In the next Pokémon GO Season, we’ll look to the past for answers that will help guide us into the future of Pokémon GO!



Join us as we take our Pokémon GO adventure into the Season of Heritage! pic.twitter.com/RHre96uv2h — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 29, 2021

What's most striking about the Season of Heritage is its logo, which is thematically reminiscent of the aforementioned Pokemon Legends game. That title launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28 and is set long before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, when the Sinnoh region was known as Hisui and the concept of Pokemon trainers had not yet been established.

At the heart of Pokemon Legends is the eponymous Arceus, a legendary Pokemon said to have created the world. Although other Pokemon from its generation have already been introduced to the game, Arceus has yet to appear in Pokemon Go, and many fans are speculating it could arrive as part of the upcoming season.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go is closing out its Season of Mischief with a Hoopa Unbound event until Nov. 30. A few weeks later, the game will hold its December Community Day event on Dec. 18 and 19. The two-day event will give players another chance to catch all of the featured Pokemon from the past two years.