Pokemon Go's Halloween 2022 Event Adds New Shiny Pokemon and More

Halloween is on the horizon, and Pokemon Go is celebrating with its annual Halloween event. Like last year, the spooky event will be divided up into two parts, and it'll feature several new Pokemon to catch and other in-game bonuses to earn.

The first part of the event runs from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27. During that time, Mega Banette will make its debut in Mega raids. Each time you defeat the Pokemon, you'll earn energy to Mega Evolve your own Banette.

On top of that, two new shiny Pokemon will be available for the first time: shiny Galarian Yamask and shiny Noibat. The former will appear in one-star raids, while the latter may hatch from 7 km eggs. Giratina will also return to raids for the event, and each one you catch will know the Charged Attack Shadow Force.

In addition to the featured Pokemon, a variety of in-game bonuses will be available throughout the event. You'll earn double candy for catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon. PokeStops and gyms will also be decked out for Halloween, and a remix of the Lavender Town theme will play at night.

In the meantime, Pokemon Go's Festival of Lights event kicks off on Oct. 14. October's Community Day also takes place this Saturday, Oct. 15. You can see everything else happening in the game this month in our October events roundup.

More on Pokemon Go