Pokemon Go's Adventure Week Event Adds New Fossil Pokemon

Pokemon Go's Season of Go kicks off on June 1, and one of the first activities happening next season is Adventure Week. The event runs June 7-12 and features a variety of rock-type monsters, including the debut of two new fossil Pokemon. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Adventure Week schedule

Pokemon Go's Adventure Week event begins at 10 a.m. local time on June 7 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on June 12.

Featured Pokemon

Two fossil Pokemon from the Kalos region are making their Pokemon Go debut during Adventure Week: Amaura and Tyrunt. You'll have a chance to hatch these monsters from 7 km eggs or catch them by completing some of the event's new Field Research tasks.

In addition to Amaura and Tyrunt, other fossil Pokemon like Omanyte, Kabuto and Aerodactyl will also be appearing more frequently during Adventure Week, and you'll have your first chance to catch shiny versions of Tirtouga and Archen. You can see all of the featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Rhyhorn

Graveler

Omanyte

Kabuto

Aerodactyl

Larvitar

Pupitar

Aron

Lileep

Anorith

Cranidos

Shieldon

One-star raids

Geodude

Alolan Geodude

Sudowoodo

Roggenrola

Three-star raids

Rhydon

Shuckle

Tyranitar

Aggron

Five-star raids

Groudon

Mega Raids

Mega Aerodactyl

7 km eggs

Shuckle

Slugma

Cranidos

Shieldon

Tirtouga

Archen

Amaura

Event bonuses

On top of the featured Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout Adventure Week. You'll receive twice the usual amount of XP for Spinning PokeStops during the event. Additionally, you'll receive five times the XP when you spin a new PokeStop for the first time.

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for June, including Pokemon Go Fest 2022 and a Pokemon TCG crossover. You can see everything happening in the game next month in our June events roundup.