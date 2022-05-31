Pokemon Go's Adventure Week Event Adds New Fossil Pokemon

Pokemon Go's Season of Go kicks off on June 1, and one of the first activities happening next season is Adventure Week. The event runs June 7-12 and features a variety of rock-type monsters, including the debut of two new fossil Pokemon. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.
Adventure Week schedule
Pokemon Go's Adventure Week event begins at 10 a.m. local time on June 7 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on June 12.
Featured Pokemon
Two fossil Pokemon from the Kalos region are making their Pokemon Go debut during Adventure Week: Amaura and Tyrunt. You'll have a chance to hatch these monsters from 7 km eggs or catch them by completing some of the event's new Field Research tasks.
In addition to Amaura and Tyrunt, other fossil Pokemon like Omanyte, Kabuto and Aerodactyl will also be appearing more frequently during Adventure Week, and you'll have your first chance to catch shiny versions of Tirtouga and Archen. You can see all of the featured event Pokemon below:
Wild spawns
- Rhyhorn
- Graveler
- Omanyte
- Kabuto
- Aerodactyl
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Aron
- Lileep
- Anorith
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
One-star raids
- Geodude
- Alolan Geodude
- Sudowoodo
- Roggenrola
Three-star raids
- Rhydon
- Shuckle
- Tyranitar
- Aggron
Five-star raids
- Groudon
Mega Raids
- Mega Aerodactyl
7 km eggs
- Shuckle
- Slugma
- Cranidos
- Shieldon
- Tirtouga
- Archen
- Amaura
- Amaura
Event bonuses
On top of the featured Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout Adventure Week. You'll receive twice the usual amount of XP for Spinning PokeStops during the event. Additionally, you'll receive five times the XP when you spin a new PokeStop for the first time.
Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for June, including Pokemon Go Fest 2022 and a Pokemon TCG crossover. You can see everything happening in the game next month in our June events roundup.