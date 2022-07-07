Pokemon Go Zapdos Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another legendary Pokemon has returned in Pokemon Go for a limited time. The legendary bird Zapdos is appearing as a five-star raid boss again until July 14. Not only is this a good opportunity to add one to your collection if you previously missed it, but you'll also have a chance to catch a shiny Zapdos if you're lucky.

Here are some tips to help you capture Zapdos before it leaves Pokemon Go again.

Zapdos Raid Hours

Zapdos is appearing in five-star raid battles from July 7 to July 14, giving you one week to catch it before it leaves the rotation again.

Your best chance to encounter the legendary Pokemon will come on July 13, during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event. More Zapdos raids will take place at gyms from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to challenge the legendary Pokemon.

Zapdos weaknesses

Thanks to its electric/flying type combination, Zapdos is weak to only two types of Pokemon: rock and ice. The former will be especially effective against the legendary Pokemon if they're also part-ground, as they'll take reduced damage from Zapdos' electric-type attacks.

Best Zapdos counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon to use against Zapdos:

Rock

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Rock Throw, Stone Edge Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Regirock: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Rock Throw, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Ice

Articuno: Frost Breath, Ice Beam

Frost Breath, Ice Beam Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Frost Breath, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Ice Fang, Avalanche Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Best moveset for Zapdos

Zapdos' best Fast Attack is Thunder Shock, but you have two good options when it comes to Charged Attack. Zap Cannon is a great choice if you want to take advantage of the Pokemon's electric typing, while Drill Peck charges up more quickly and lets Zapdos hit fighting, grass and bug Pokemon super-effectively.

Pokemon Go still has a variety of events lined up for July, including Starly Community Day and an anniversary celebration. You can see everything going on this month in our July events roundup.