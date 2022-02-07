Pokemon Go Valentine's Day event: Flabébé, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's annual Valentine's Day celebration is just around the corner. The event kicks off on Feb. 10 and features a new fairy-type Pokemon, as well as various in-game bonuses and themed challenges to complete. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

Pokemon Go's Valentine's Day event begins at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 10 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Feb. 14.

Featured Pokemon

As part of the Valentine's Day event, the fairy-type Pokemon Flabébé and its evolved forms -- Floette and Florges -- are making their Pokemon Go debut. The Pokemon will be available in five different colors, some of which will be exclusive to a specific region of the world. You can see where each color will appear below:

Red - Europe, Middle East, Africa

Yellow - Americas

Orange - all regions

Blue - Asia-Pacific

White - all regions



In addition, players will be able to change Furfrou into its Heart Trim form for the first time during the event, and the following Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild and raid battles:

Wild spawns

Chansey

Miltank

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Luvdisc

Woobat

Audino

Alomomola

Furfrou (Natural Form)

One-star raids

Miltank

Roselia

Audino

Furfrou

Three-star raids

Nidoqueen

Nidoking

Lickitung

Gardevoir

Gallade

Bonuses

On top of the increased Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active throughout the Valentine's Day event. You'll earn twice the usual amount of candy for catching Pokemon, and Lure Modules you use will last for twice as long as normal. Finally, your buddy Pokemon will bring you items more frequently.

In addition to the bonuses, a few new avatar items will be added during the Valentine's Day event. Players will be able to purchase a new Valentine's shirt, shorts, hairpin and socks from the game's Style Shop. You can also receive new themed stickers from gifts.

There are a lot of other events happening in Pokemon Go this month, including February's Community Day and the Johto Tour. You can see what else is going on in the game over the next few weeks in our February events roundup.