Pokemon Go Tornadus Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Another legendary Pokemon has returned to Pokemon Go for a limited time. Therian Forme Tornadus is appearing in five-star raids until Mar. 22, giving you another chance to catch this version of the legendary Pokemon if you've previously missed it. Here are some tips to help you beat and capture Tornadus before it leaves the game again.

Tornadus raid schedule

Therian Forme Tornadus will be appearing in five-star raids from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22. Your best chance to catch the legendary Pokemon will happen tomorrow, Mar. 16, during Pokemon Go's weekly Raid Hour event. More five-star raids will be occurring at gyms from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, making it much easier to challenge Tornadus.

Tornadus weaknesses

Regardless of which form it takes, Tornadus is a pure flying-type Pokemon, which means it's vulnerable to electric, rock and ice types. Any Pokemon of those types will have an advantage over Tornadus in battle, but be sure to avoid using grass, bug and fighting Pokemon, as they'll take super-effective damage from Tornadus' attacks.

Best Tornadus counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling Tornadus:

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Rock

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Rock Throw, Rock Slide Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Ice

Mamoswine: Powder Snow, Avalanche

Powder Snow, Avalanche Weavile: Ice Shard, Avalanche

Ice Shard, Avalanche Glaceon: Frost Breath, Avalanche

Frost Breath, Avalanche Galarian Darmanitan: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Ice Fang, Avalanche Avalugg: Ice Fang, Avalanche

Best moveset for Tornadus

Therian Forme Tornadus has a different move pool than Incarnate Forme, so you'll need to teach the legendary Pokemon different attacks depending on which form you have. Therian Forme Tornadus will deal the most damage if you teach it the Fast Attack Gust and the Charged Attack Hurricane, while Incarnate Forme Tornadus should instead know Air Slash and Grass Knot.

There's a lot happening in Pokemon Go this month, including the Festival of Colors celebration and the Alola-inspired Lush Jungle event. You can catch up on everything going on in the game in our March events roundup.