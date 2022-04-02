Pokemon Go Team Rocket Retreat Event: Salandit, Shadow Latias and More

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Alola continues this weekend with the Team Rocket Retreat. The event kicks off on Apr. 3 and introduces a handful of new Pokemon to the game, including the poison type Salandit and a new Shadow legendary Pokemon to rescue. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

The Team Rocket Retreat event begins at 12 a.m. local time on Apr. 3 and runs until 11:59 p.m. local time on Apr. 7.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, a few new Pokemon are making their debut during the Team Rocket Retreat event. The poison/fire Pokemon Salandit will begin appearing in the wild during the event, and you'll be able to evolve female Salandit into Salazzle after you've collected 50 candies.

Team Go Rocket grunts will also have new Shadow Pokemon at their command, including the following:

Shadow Alolan Rattata

Shadow Alolan Sandshrew

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor

Shadow Sudowoodo

Shadow Girafarig

Shadow Numel

Team Go Rocket boss Giovanni will make an appearance during the event, as well. After completing a new Special Research story and obtaining a Super Rocket Radar, you'll have a chance to battle the villainous trainer and rescue his newest Shadow legendary Pokemon, Shadow Latias.

Bonuses

In addition to the new Shadow Pokemon, a few bonuses will be active throughout the Team Rocket Retreat event. Rocket grunts will be appearing more frequently at PokeStops and in hot air balloons during the event, and you'll be able to use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokemon forget the Frustration attack.

The item shop will also be selling a special event bundle. The package costs 1275 PokeCoins and comes with the following items:

10 Max Potions

10 Max Revives

5 Rocket Radars

Pokemon Go has a lot of other events lined up for April, including two Community Days and the debut of Tapu Bulu. You can catch up on everything happening in the game this month in our Pokemon Go April events roundup.