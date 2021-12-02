Pokemon Go Swinub Incense Day: Featured Pokemon, bonuses and event hours

Niantic

Pokemon Go is kicking off its new Season of Heritage with a special Incense Day event starring Swinub. The event takes place on Sunday, Dec. 5, and ties into this season's overarching story about a mysterious door Professor Willow discovered. Here's everything you need to know about the event.

Featured Pokemon

The star of this month's Incense Day is Swinub. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, it will appear more frequently when you activate an Incense, and there's a chance you'll encounter a Shiny Swinub. Other ice- and ground-type Pokemon will also appear more frequently at different hours when you use Incense. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon and what hours they'll appear below.

Ice types

Hours

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pokemon

Seel

Jynx

Sneasel

Snorunt

Snover

Vanillite

Galarian Darumaka

Ground types

Hours

12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pokemon

Onix

Cubone

Rhyhorn

Wooper

Phanpy

Larvitar

Barboach

Event bonuses

On top of increased Pokemon spawns, there will be exclusive Field Research tasks to complete during the event, and you'll be able to purchase an item bundle containing two Incenses for only 1 Poke Coin. Additionally, if you're able to evolve Piloswine (Swinub's evolved form) into Mamoswine before the event ends, it'll learn the rock-type Charged Attack Ancient Power.

There are a number of other events happening in Pokemon Go over the next few weeks, including December's Community Day and the game's annual holiday event. You can catch up on everything that's going on this month in our Pokemon Go December events roundup.