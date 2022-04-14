Elon Musk Wants to Buy Twitter for $43B Cyberpunk 2077 Expansion Elon Musk on TED Jack Dorsey's NFT Flops Wordle Archive Is Shutting Down
Pokemon Go's Sustainability Week Event Adds Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi

The annual nature-themed event returns from Apr. 20 to Apr. 25.

pogo-oranguru.png

The psychic Pokemon Oranguru is making its Pokemon Go debut during this year's Sustainability Week.

 Niantic

Pokemon Go's annual Sustainability Week event returns next week. The five-day event kicks off on Apr. 20 and gives players their first chance to catch the Alola Pokemon Oranguru, as well as shiny Cherubi. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

Sustainability Week begins at 10 a.m. local time on Apr. 20 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Apr. 25.

Featured Pokemon

Two Pokemon are making their first appearance in Pokemon Go during Sustainability Week. Oranguru, a psychic/normal Pokemon originally from the Alola region, will appear in the wild for the first time once the event is underway. Additionally, you'll have your first chance to encounter a shiny Cherubi in the game. 

On top of the aforementioned monsters, various grass- and poison-type Pokemon will appear in the wild and when you use Mossy Lures more frequently throughout Sustainability Week. You can see the full list of featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

  • Venusaur
  • Oddish
  • Grimer
  • Turtwig
  • Grotle
  • Cherubi
  • Trubbish
  • Ferroseed
  • Phantump
  • Oranguru

Attracted to Mossy Lures

  • Gloom
  • Weepinbell
  • Alolan Diglett
  • Chikorita
  • Bellossom
  • Nincada
  • Grotle
  • Cherubi
  • Sewaddle

7 km eggs

  • Alolan Diglett
  • Larvitar
  • Cherubi
  • Oranguru

Five-star raids

Event bonuses

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be available during Sustainability Week. First, you'll earn twice the usual amount of XP the first time you spin the Photo Disc at a PokeStop. Additionally, you'll be able to claim a free Mossy Lure Module from Pokemon Go's item shop.

Field Research

Themed Field Research tasks will also be available during Sustainability Week. Completing these will net you various rewards, including encounters with the following Pokemon:

  • Turtwig
  • Cherubi
  • Snivy
  • Trubbish
  • Chespin
  • Phantump

Additionally, certain Field Research tasks will reward you with Venusaur and Abomasnow Mega Energy. This energy is required to Mega Evolve these Pokemon, making this a good opportunity to stock up.

In the meantime, the Spring into Spring event is underway until Apr. 18, while the game's Stufful Community Day is set for Apr. 23. You can catch up on everything else going on this month in our Pokemon Go April events roundup.