Pokemon Go's Sustainability Week Event Adds Oranguru and Shiny Cherubi

Pokemon Go's annual Sustainability Week event returns next week. The five-day event kicks off on Apr. 20 and gives players their first chance to catch the Alola Pokemon Oranguru, as well as shiny Cherubi. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

Event schedule

Sustainability Week begins at 10 a.m. local time on Apr. 20 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Apr. 25.

Featured Pokemon

Two Pokemon are making their first appearance in Pokemon Go during Sustainability Week. Oranguru, a psychic/normal Pokemon originally from the Alola region, will appear in the wild for the first time once the event is underway. Additionally, you'll have your first chance to encounter a shiny Cherubi in the game.

On top of the aforementioned monsters, various grass- and poison-type Pokemon will appear in the wild and when you use Mossy Lures more frequently throughout Sustainability Week. You can see the full list of featured event Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Venusaur

Oddish

Grimer

Turtwig

Grotle

Cherubi

Trubbish

Ferroseed

Phantump

Oranguru

Attracted to Mossy Lures

Gloom

Weepinbell

Alolan Diglett

Chikorita

Bellossom

Nincada

Grotle

Cherubi

Sewaddle

7 km eggs

Alolan Diglett

Larvitar

Cherubi

Oranguru

Five-star raids

Event bonuses

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be available during Sustainability Week. First, you'll earn twice the usual amount of XP the first time you spin the Photo Disc at a PokeStop. Additionally, you'll be able to claim a free Mossy Lure Module from Pokemon Go's item shop.

Field Research

Themed Field Research tasks will also be available during Sustainability Week. Completing these will net you various rewards, including encounters with the following Pokemon:

Turtwig

Cherubi

Snivy

Trubbish

Chespin

Phantump

Additionally, certain Field Research tasks will reward you with Venusaur and Abomasnow Mega Energy. This energy is required to Mega Evolve these Pokemon, making this a good opportunity to stock up.

In the meantime, the Spring into Spring event is underway until Apr. 18, while the game's Stufful Community Day is set for Apr. 23. You can catch up on everything else going on this month in our Pokemon Go April events roundup.