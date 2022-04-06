Pokemon Go Spring Event: Flower Crown Togetic, Limited Research and More

Niantic

Pokemon Go's annual Spring into Spring event is just around the corner. The event kicks off next Tuesday and features a variety of spring-themed Pokemon, including new flower crown versions of Togetic and Lopunny. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is the event?

Pokemon Go's Spring into Spring event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Apr. 12 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Apr. 18.

Featured Pokemon

As mentioned, a few new Pokemon are making their debut during the Spring into Spring event. Togetic and Buneary wearing flower crowns will be appearing in the wild throughout the event, and you'll be able to evolve them into flower crown versions of Togekiss and Lopunny.

You'll also have a chance to catch previous flower crown-wearing Pokemon, including Pikachu, Eevee and Chansey. The legendary island guardian Tapu Bulu will be appearing in five-star raids during the event, as well. You can see the full list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Flower crown Pikachu

Nidoran (f)

Nidoran (m)

Jigglypuff

Flower crown Eevee

Flower crown Chansey

Flower crown Togetic

Whismur

Flower crown Buneary

Bunnelby

2 km eggs

Exeggcute

Kangaskhan

Flower crown Pichu

Igglybuff

Flower crown Togepi

Azurill

Flower crown Happiny

Chingling

Munchlax

Riolu

Five-star raids

Tapu Bulu

Limited Research

Pokemon Go will also be holding a special Limited Research event during the Spring into Spring celebration. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time on Apr. 16, you'll receive new Limited Research tasks from PokeStops. Completing these missions will lead to encounters with Exeggcute, which will be able to learn the Charged Attack Draco Meteor if you can evolve it into Alolan Exeggutor before the Limited Research event ends.

On top of that, you'll earn twice the usual amount of XP for catching Pokemon during the Limited Research event. The following monsters will also be appearing more frequently in the wild:

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Paras

Bellsprout

Tangela

Chikorita

Sunkern

Treecko

Seedot

Other event features

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, the Spring into Spring event will feature a new Collection Challenge. Completing this will net you various rewards, including 2,000 Stardust and an encounter with flower crown Togetic. New event-themed stickers will also be available. You'll be able to get these from PokeStops, gifts and the in-game item shop.

Pokemon Go has lots of other events lined up for April, including the ongoing Team Rocket Retreat and two Community Days. You can catch up on everything going on in the game this month in our April events roundup.