Pokemon Go Pheromosa Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

A new Ultra Beast has arrived in Pokemon Go. Pheromosa is appearing in five-star raids for a limited time today during the Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, giving all players their first chance to add the Ultra Beast to their collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Pheromosa before it leaves the game.

Pheromosa Raid Hours

Pheromosa is only appearing during today's Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, which means you only have a limited time to catch one. You'll have a chance to encounter the Ultra Beast in five-star raids during the following hours:

10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local

Pheromosa weaknesses

Pheromosa's bug/fighting type combination gives it a major weakness to flying Pokemon. Flying-type attacks will deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, so you'll want to stack your team with as many legendary and fully evolved flying Pokemon as possible when joining a Pheromosa raid.

If you don't have enough flying types in your collection, Pheromosa is also susceptible to fire, fairy and psychic Pokemon. These won't dish out quite as much damage to the Ultra Beast, but they're still super-effective, making them solid alternatives.

Best Pheromosa counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Pheromosa:

Flying

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane



Air Slash, Hurricane Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird



Wing Attack, Brave Bird Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Peck, Sky Attack Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird



Air Slash, Brave Bird Therian Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Fire

Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn

Fire Spin, Blast Burn Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch

Fire Spin, Fire Punch Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower

Fire Spin, Flamethrower Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat

Fire Spin, Overheat Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fairy

Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Granbull: Charm, Play Rough



Charm, Play Rough Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam



Charm, Dazzling Gleam Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast

Charm, Moonblast Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Psychic

Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic



Psycho Cut, Psychic Mega Slowbro: Confusion, Psychic

Confusion, Psychic Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike



Confusion, Psystrike Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic



Zen Headbutt, Psychic Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Pheromosa isn't the only special Pokemon appearing during today's event. The Ultra Beasts Buzzwole and Xurkitree are also invading raid battles, while shiny Munna and other shiny Pokemon are appearing in the wild. The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ends at 6 p.m. local time.