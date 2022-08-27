Galaxy Watch 5 Pro iPhone 14 Event Student Loan Forgiveness Best Mobile VPN National Dog Day Best Workout Headphones Galaxy Z Flip 4 Deals Best Gifts Under $500
Pokemon Go Pheromosa Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

A new Ultra Beast is appearing in raids today only.
2 min read
Various Pokemon in a park
Pheromosa and other Ultra Beasts have invaded Pokemon Go.
Niantic

A new Ultra Beast has arrived in Pokemon Go. Pheromosa is appearing in five-star raids for a limited time today during the Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, giving all players their first chance to add the Ultra Beast to their collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Pheromosa before it leaves the game.

Pheromosa Raid Hours

Pheromosa is only appearing during today's Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, which means you only have a limited time to catch one. You'll have a chance to encounter the Ultra Beast in five-star raids during the following hours:

  • 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local
  • 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local

Pheromosa weaknesses

Pheromosa's bug/fighting type combination gives it a major weakness to flying Pokemon. Flying-type attacks will deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, so you'll want to stack your team with as many legendary and fully evolved flying Pokemon as possible when joining a Pheromosa raid.

If you don't have enough flying types in your collection, Pheromosa is also susceptible to fire, fairy and psychic Pokemon. These won't dish out quite as much damage to the Ultra Beast, but they're still super-effective, making them solid alternatives.

Best Pheromosa counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Pheromosa:

Flying

  • Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
  • Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
  • Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
  • Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
  • Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
  • Therian Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane

Fire

  • Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
  • Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
  • Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
  • Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
  • Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
  • Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat

Fairy

  • Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
  • Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
  • Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
  • Primarina: Charm, Moonblast

Psychic

  • Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
  • Mega Slowbro: Confusion, Psychic
  • Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
  • Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
  • Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
  • Gallade: Confusion, Psychic

Pheromosa isn't the only special Pokemon appearing during today's event. The Ultra Beasts Buzzwole and Xurkitree are also invading raid battles, while shiny Munna and other shiny Pokemon are appearing in the wild. The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ends at 6 p.m. local time.