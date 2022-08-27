Pokemon Go Pheromosa Raid Guide: Best Counters and Weaknesses

A new Ultra Beast has arrived in Pokemon Go. Pheromosa is appearing in five-star raids for a limited time today during the Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, giving all players their first chance to add the Ultra Beast to their collection. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Pheromosa before it leaves the game.
Pheromosa Raid Hours
Pheromosa is only appearing during today's Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event, which means you only have a limited time to catch one. You'll have a chance to encounter the Ultra Beast in five-star raids during the following hours:
- 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. local
- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. local
Pheromosa weaknesses
Pheromosa's bug/fighting type combination gives it a major weakness to flying Pokemon. Flying-type attacks will deal quadruple damage to the Ultra Beast, so you'll want to stack your team with as many legendary and fully evolved flying Pokemon as possible when joining a Pheromosa raid.
If you don't have enough flying types in your collection, Pheromosa is also susceptible to fire, fairy and psychic Pokemon. These won't dish out quite as much damage to the Ultra Beast, but they're still super-effective, making them solid alternatives.
Best Pheromosa counters
Here are some recommended Pokemon and moves to use when battling against Pheromosa:
Flying
- Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Rayquaza: Air Slash, Hurricane
- Staraptor: Wing Attack, Brave Bird
- Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack
- Braviary: Air Slash, Brave Bird
- Therian Forme Tornadus: Air Slash, Hurricane
Fire
- Mega Charizard X/Y: Fire Spin, Blast Burn
- Moltres: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Magmortar: Fire Spin, Fire Punch
- Heatran: Fire Spin, Flamethrower
- Chandelure: Fire Spin, Overheat
- Reshiram: Fire Fang, Overheat
Fairy
- Clefable: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Granbull: Charm, Play Rough
- Gardevoir: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Togekiss: Charm, Dazzling Gleam
- Sylveon: Charm, Moonblast
- Primarina: Charm, Moonblast
Psychic
- Alakazam: Psycho Cut, Psychic
- Mega Slowbro: Confusion, Psychic
- Mewtwo: Confusion, Psystrike
- Metagross: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Latios: Zen Headbutt, Psychic
- Gallade: Confusion, Psychic
Pheromosa isn't the only special Pokemon appearing during today's event. The Ultra Beasts Buzzwole and Xurkitree are also invading raid battles, while shiny Munna and other shiny Pokemon are appearing in the wild. The Pokemon Go Fest: Finale event ends at 6 p.m. local time.