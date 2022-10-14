Pokemon Go October 2022 Community Day: Shiny Litwick, Bonuses and More

Pokemon Go's October Community Day is just around the corner. This month's event takes place this Saturday and gives players more chances to catch the ghost Pokemon Litwick. Not only that, there will also be a slew of other in-game bonuses to take advantage of, including increased candy and XP.

Here's everything you need to know about October's Community Day.

When is October's Community Day?

October's Community Day takes place Saturday, Oct. 15. The event proper runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, with bonus Lampent raids continuing afterward until 10 p.m. local time.

October's featured Pokemon: Litwick

The star of this month's Community Day is Litwick, a fire/ghost Pokemon first introduced in Pokemon Black and White.

Throughout the event, Litwick will be appearing in the wild more frequently than normal, giving you more chances to catch some and stock up on Litwick candy. You'll need this candy to evolve the Pokemon into its next two forms, Lampent and Chandelure.

You can also encounter Litwick through a paid event-exclusive Special Research story called Trick of the Light. You can purchase a ticket to access this Special Research through Pokemon Go's in-game item shop for $1.

How to get shiny Litwick

With increased Litwick spawns, you'll have a much better chance of encountering a shiny Litwick during October's Community Day. There's no guaranteed way to ensure you find one, but you'll increase your chances by using an incense. More Litwick will spawn on the map while your incense is active, so keep at it and you'll eventually find a shiny one.

Event move: Poltergeist

Not only will Litwick be appearing more frequently during October's Community Day, but it'll also be able to learn a special event-exclusive attack upon evolving.

Each Lampet you evolve into Chandelure before 10 p.m. local time will learn the ghost-type Charged Attack Poltergeist. This move has 140 power in both trainer battles and gyms/raids.

Other bonuses

In addition to increased Litwick spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active during October's Community Day. You'll earn triple XP and double candy each time you catch a Pokemon during the event, and players who are level 31 or higher will have an increased chance of getting Candy XL.

On top of that, any Lure Modules or incense you use will remain active for three hours rather than their usual duration. Trading Pokemon with other players will also require half the regular amount of Stardust, and you can make one additional Special Trade during the event.

Finally, bonus Lampent raids will be occurring at gyms from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time. Each time you defeat the raid boss, there will be increased Litwick spawns around the host gym for 30 minutes.

