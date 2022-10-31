Pokemon Go November 2022 Events: Guzzlord Raids, Spotlight Hours, and More

November is just around the corner, and it's shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. The mobile game is hosting a variety of events over the next few weeks, including a Dia de los Muertos celebration and two Community Days. On top of that, a new Ultra Beast will be invading raids.

Here are all the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go in November 2022.

November Research Breakthrough

In addition to a fresh batch of Field Research tasks, Pokemon Go is offering a new Research Breakthrough reward in November. Each time you achieve a Research Breakthrough this month, you'll earn a Star Piece along with a chance to catch Starmie.

Research Breakthroughs are tied to the stamps you collect when you complete Field Research. You'll receive one stamp for the first Field Research task you complete each day, and once you've amassed seven stamps, you'll achieve a Research Breakthrough.

Dratini Community Day Classic

Niantic

Pokemon Go is hosting another Community Day rerun event on Nov. 5. Players will have another chance to catch the rare dragon Pokemon Dratini from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. On top of that, each Dragonair you evolve into Dragonite before 7 p.m. local time will learn the Charged Attack Draco Meteor.

Teddiursa Community Day

Niantic

Pokemon Go's next proper Community Day is set for Nov. 12. The featured Pokemon this month is Teddiursa, and you'll have your first chance to evolve it into Ursaluna during the event. On top of that, a few other in-game bonuses will be active, including triple XP and double candy for catching Pokemon.

Día de Muertos event

Niantic

Pokemon Go is kicking off November with a Dia de los Muertos celebration. During the event, you'll have a chance to get new costumed versions of Duskull, Dusclops and Dusknoir wearing cempasúchil crowns. On top of that, Litwick, Chinchou, Swirlix and other Pokemon will be appearing in the wild, and you'll earn double catch candy and other in-game bonuses.

November raids

Pokemon Go is refreshing its raid rotation in November.

Mega Banette and Giratina will continue appearing in Mega and five-star raids until Nov. 8, when they'll be replaced by Mega Gyarados and the debuting Guzzlord. Nihilego and Mega Houndoom will also make an encore appearance toward the end of the month.

You can see November's full raid schedule below:

Oct. 27 - Nov. 8

Five-star raids: Giratina (Origin Forme)

Mega raids: Mega Banette

Nov. 8 - Nov. 23

Five-star raids: Guzzlord

Mega raids: Mega Gyarados

Nov. 23 - Dec. 1

Five-star raids: Nihilego

Mega raids: Mega Houndoom

November Spotlight Hours

Pokemon Go's weekly Spotlight Hour event continues throughout November. Every Tuesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, you'll have more chances to catch a specific Pokemon and earn a particular in-game bonus.

Here's the full Spotlight Hour schedule for this month:

Date Spotlight Pokemon Spotlight bonus November 1 Duskull 2x catch Stardust November 8 Croagunk 2x catch XP November 15 Porygon 2x catch candy November 22 Petilil 2x transfer candy November 29 Hoothoot 2x evolution XP

Other events

Pokemon Go has a few other events lined up for November, including a Greedy Gluttons event (Nov. 9 to Nov. 17), a Team Rocket Takeover (Nov. 14 to Nov. 17), Safari Zone: Singapore (Nov. 18 to Nov. 20) and an Astral Eclipse event (Nov. 23 to Nov. 28). Additional details about these will be announced at a later date.

