Pokemon Go November 2022 Community Day: Ursaluna, Shiny Teddiursa, and Bonuses

Pokemon Go's November Community Day is just around the corner. The event takes place Saturday, and it introduces a new Pokemon to the game: Ursaluna, the new final evolved form of Teddiursa. Not only that, but there will be a variety of bonuses during the event, including increased candy and Stardust.

Here's everything you need to know about November's Community Day.

When is November's Community Day?

November's Community Day takes place Saturday, Nov. 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time. Following the event, bonus Ursaring raids will take place at gyms from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time.

November's featured Pokemon: Teddiursa

The star of November's Community Day is the little bear Pokemon, Teddiursa. Throughout the event, Teddiursa will appear in the wild much more frequently than normal, giving you more opportunities to catch it. On top of that, you'll have an increased chance of encountering a shiny Teddiursa.

You can also encounter Teddiursa through a paid event-exclusive Special Research story called A Sweet Snack. You can purchase a ticket to access this Special Research through Pokemon Go's in-game item shop for $1.

How to get Ursaluna

November's Community Day will mark your first chance to get Ursaluna, a new evolution for the Teddiursa line introduced in Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Ursaluna is unique among other Pokemon in that you can only trigger its evolution during a full moon. You'll see a full moon within the game from 2 p.m. local time on Nov. 12 to 6 a.m. local time on Nov. 13. While the moon is out, simply feed 100 Teddiursa candies to Ursaring to evolve it into Ursaluna.

Featured move: High Horsepower

Not only will Teddiursa be appearing more frequently during November's Community Day, but it'll also be able to learn a special event-exclusive attack upon evolving.

Each Ursaring that you evolve into Ursaluna before 10 p.m. local time on Nov. 12 will learn the ground-type Charged Attack High Horsepower. This move has 100 power in trainer battles and 110 power in gyms/raids, making it very handy to have.

Other bonuses

On top of increased Teddiursa spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active during November's Community Day. You'll earn triple Stardust and double candy for catching Pokemon during the event, and players who are level 31 or higher will also have an increased chance of getting XL candy.

Additionally, any lure modules or incense you use will last for three hours rather than their usual duration. Trading Pokemon with another player will also require half the usual amount of Stardust, and you'll be able to get new Teddiursa stickers from gifts, PokeStops and the in-game item shop.

