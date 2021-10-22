Pokemon Go November 2021 Community Day: Shinx, event move and bonuses

Niantic

Pokemon Go's November Community Day is set for Nov. 21. The featured Pokemon this time is the electric type Shinx, and players will be able to take advantage of other in-game bonuses during the event, including decreased egg hatching distance. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Community Day.

When is Pokemon Go's November Community Day?

Pokemon Go's November Community Day takes place on Sunday, Nov. 21, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

November's featured Pokemon: Shinx

The star of November's Community Day is Shinx, an electric type originally introduced in the Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games. Throughout the event, Shinx will appear in the wild and in raid battles more frequently than usual, and players will have an increased chance of coming across a Shiny Shinx.

November Community Day move: Psychic Fangs

If players are able to evolve Luxio -- Shinx's evolved form -- into Luxray before 7 p.m. local time on the day of the event, the Pokemon will learn Psychic Fangs, a psychic-type Charged Attack that wasn't previously available in Pokemon Go. In addition to dishing out damage to opposing Pokemon, Psychic Fangs can lower their defense stat.

Community Day bonuses

In addition to increased Shinx spawns, a few other in-game bonuses will be active throughout November's Community Day. First, eggs will hatch at a quarter of the distance they normally require during the event. Lure Modules and Incense will also remain active for three hours rather than their normal durations. Finally, you'll earn triple the usual amount of candy for transferring Pokemon.

Community Day bundle and Research

On top of the other in-game bonuses, there will be a paid Special Research story called Flash, Spark, and Gleam. A ticket to access the story costs $1. A special Community Day bundle will also be on sale in Pokemon Go's item shop. The bundle costs 1,280 PokeCoins and contains the following:

50 Ultra Balls

4 Incense

4 Star Pieces

1 Elite Charged TM

You can read more about Pokemon Go's November Community Day on the game's official blog.