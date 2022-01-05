Pokemon Go Mountains of Power event: Featured Pokemon, bonuses and more

Niantic

Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage continues this week with a brand-new event called Mountains of Power. The event kicks off on Jan. 7 and features increased spawns of rock, steel and other Pokemon, as well as special in-game bonuses and new Timed Research tasks to complete. Here's what you need to know about the event.

Mountains of Power schedule

The Mountains of Power event kicks off at 10 a.m. local time on Jan. 7 and runs until 8 p.m. local time on Jan. 13.

Featured Pokemon

Throughout the Mountains of Power event, rock, steel and other Pokemon typically found in caves and mountains will spawn in the wild more frequently than usual, including Geodude, Onix, Nosepass and Ferroseed. Certain Pokemon will also appear in one- and three-star raids, while the legendary Heatran will be featured in five-star raids. You can see a list of featured Pokemon below:

Wild spawns

Zubat

Machop

Geodude

Onix

Nosepass

Barboach

Ferroseed

One-star raids

Alolan Geodude

Onix

Beldum

Bronzor

Three-star raids

Ursaring

Donphan

Medicham

Absol

Five-star raids

Heatran

Mega raids

Mega Aerodactyl

Event bonus

In addition to the featured Pokemon spawns, a special in-game bonus will be active during the Mountains of Power event. The amount of distance you need to walk to earn hearts with your buddy Pokemon will be reduced by half for the duration of the event, making it much easier to earn buddy hearts.

That's not all that's happening in Pokemon Go this month. January's Community Day will take place on Jan. 16, while a Community Day Classic event will follow on Jan. 22. You can see everything else that's going on in the game this month in our Pokemon Go January events roundup.