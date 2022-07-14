Pokemon Go Moltres Raid Guide: Best Counters, Weaknesses and Moveset

Zapdos has left Pokemon Go's raid rotation, but another legendary bird has taken its place. Moltres is appearing in five-star raids until July 22, and there's a chance it could be shiny. Here are some tips to help you beat and catch Moltres before it leaves the game again.

Moltres Raid Hours

Moltres is appearing in five-star raids from July 14 to July 22. These raids will occur periodically throughout that time, but you'll have more chances to participate in one on July 20, during Pokemon Go's Raid Hour event. Nearly every gym will be hosting a Moltres raid from 6 to 7 p.m. local time that evening, giving you more opportunities to catch the legendary fire bird.

Moltres weaknesses

Moltres is a fire/flying type, which means that like Articuno, it's especially vulnerable to rock Pokemon. Rock types will deal quadruple damage to the legendary Pokemon, so you'll want to stack your team with them before battling it. Moltres is also weak to water and electric Pokemon, making those good alternatives to use.

Best Moltres counters

Here are some recommended Pokemon to use when battling against Moltres:

Rock

Golem: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Rock Throw, Stone Edge Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

Smack Down, Stone Edge Regirock: Rock Throw, Stone Edge

Rock Throw, Stone Edge Rhyperior: Smack Down, Rock Wrecker

Smack Down, Rock Wrecker Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Smack Down, Rock Slide Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Water

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Mega Gyarados: Waterfall, Hydro Pump



Waterfall, Hydro Pump Feraligatr: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Swampert: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon



Water Gun, Hydro Cannon Kyogre: Waterfall, Surf



Waterfall, Surf Samurott: Waterfall, Hydro Cannon

Electric

Zapdos: Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt

Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt Raikou: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Mega Manectric: Thunder Fang, Wild Charge

Thunder Fang, Wild Charge Electivire: Thunder Shock, Wild Charge

Thunder Shock, Wild Charge Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch, Thunderbolt

Volt Switch, Thunderbolt Zekrom: Charge Beam, Wild Charge

Best moveset for Moltres

Moltres will excel if you teach it the Fast Attack Fire Spin, but you have a couple of options when it comes to the legendary Pokemon's Charged Attack. If you plan to take advantage of its fire typing, you'll want to teach it Overheat. Alternatively, you can teach it the flying move Sky Attack to hit fighting Pokemon super-effectively.

Pokemon Go still has a handful of events lined up for this month, including Starly Community Day on July 17 and a mystery event on July 27. You can catch up on everything happening in the game in our July events roundup.