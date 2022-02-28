Pokemon Go March Community Day: Alolan Sandshrew, Bonuses and More

Niantic

March is almost here, and one of the biggest events happening in Pokemon Go next month is March's Community Day. The event takes place on Mar. 13 and features both regional forms of Sandshrew, along with a few other special bonuses. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming event.

When is March's Community Day?

Pokemon Go's March Community Day takes place on Sunday, Mar. 13. As usual, the event will run for six hours, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

Featured Pokemon: Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew

Two Pokemon are the stars of March's Community Day: Sandshrew and its ice-type regional variant, Alolan Sandshrew. Both forms will be appearing more frequently in the wild throughout the event, and you'll have an increased chance of encountering shiny versions.

Event moves

Both Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew can learn an exclusive move if they evolve during March's Community Day. The former will learn the dark-type Charged Attack Night Slash, while the latter will learn the ghost-type Fast Attack Shadow Claw. You'll have until 7 p.m. local time, two hours after March's Community Day officially ends, to evolve the Pokemon and learn the special moves.

Other event bonuses

In addition to increased Sandshrew spawns, a few in-game bonuses will be active during March's Community Day. First, any lure modules and incenses you use during the event will last for three hours rather than their usual durations. On top of that, Pokemon eggs will hatch at a quarter of the distance they typically require.

March is shaping up to be another busy month for Pokemon Go. In addition to March's Community Day, players have a Welcome to Alola event and other activities to look forward to next month. You can catch up on everything that's going on in the game in our Pokemon Go March events roundup.